Laughter club discusses health benefits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s the holiday season and with everything going on it’s important to take time to laugh.

This is the goal of the Sioux Falls Laughter Club.

The club meets once a month and is completely free to the public.

Jill and Dan Johnson started the club and say joining could bring a number of unexpected health benefits.

“When you’re laughing you release endorphins and get that dopamine, those pain reliever type things. Some people come with back pain. We had one today that had back pain and they laughed just for a little bit and it went away,” said Dan Johnson, instructor.

Saying these benefits can apply to people of all ages across the board.

“If I work with people who are in their nineties and they’re sitting I do the exercises that work for them. If you’re working with people in hospice or maybe getting infusions what works for them or if you’re working with able body people that can move around a lot that different too,” said Jill Johnson, instructor.

This is a large reason the club is open to everyone.

“Laughter is the same in every language so when you laugh, everybody gets it,” said Dan.

And each session will bring new exercises to get you giggling.

“Some of them are value based, some of them are just silly, some of them are exercises and some are breathing exercises,” said Jill.

And all you have to do is step out of your comfort zone.

“The body doesn’t know the different between a real laugh and simulated laugh. You get the same physiological benefits and once you do it for a while it becomes contagious,” said Jill.

The laughter club wants to encourage everyone to attend the next meeting on December 18th

