Midland avenges October loss and ends Dakota Wesleyan’s season in NAIA Quarterfinals

Tigers swept and finish 25-8
Swept by Midland
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Nearly two months after a four set loss at the Corn Palace, the Midland Warriors weren’t about to let history repeat itself in the NAIA National Quarterfinals against Dakota Wesleyan.

Midland erased a five point deficit in the first set, rallying to win 28-26, and the Tigers never regained their form, ultimately falling in the final two sets (25-14 and 25-16) to see their season come to an end via a sweep on Saturday night in Sioux City.

Ady Dwight and Mariah Gloe each had eight kills to lead DWU.

Abbey Ringler and Taliyah Flores had nine to lead the Warriors who advance into the NAIA Semifinals. They’ll face another GPAC team, Jamestown, on Monday night at 8:00 PM.

Dakota Wesleyan finishes the season 28-5.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

