SDSU women end losing skid with victory over Northern Iowa

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State used a strong fourth quarter to top Northern Iowa 80-69 Saturday night at Frost Arena.

With the game tied at 51 after three periods, SDSU dropped 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the final 10 minutes to pull away from the Panthers late. The Jackrabbits improve to 5-4 on the year and get back in the win column following a pair of losses during last week’s road trip.

After the Panthers took the lead with just more than five minutes on the clock, Tori Nelson knocked down a 3-point bucket to give the Jacks the lead back for the final time. Haleigh Timmer drained one of her four 3-pointers to extend the lead to six and the Jacks got big defensive stops down the stretch to pull off the 11-point victory.

“Defensively we made some big plays and had a lot of toughness,” said Myah Selland, “When we get stops we get a lot of momentum offensively. A lot of people made some big plays for us tonight.” The Jacks finished the night shooting 43 percent from the field and shot 62 percent in the second half. Selland finished with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to lead all players. She was joined in double figures by Timmer (14), Paiton Burckhard (13) and Dru Gylten (11). Brooklyn Meyer contributed nine points.

SDSU (5-4) tallied a season-high 20 assists on 28 made field goals. Gylten dished seven assists while Selland and Nelson gave out six helpers each, all season highs.

In addition to her double-digit scoring night, Burckhard also grabbed 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. She paced the Jacks to a 45-32 advantage on the glass. Kallie Theisen finished with eight boards.

Emerson Green had 17 points for the Panthers (4-3). Grace Boffeli and Maya McDermott added 15 and 14 points, respectively. The Panthers shot 39 percent from the floor and had 10 3-pointers.

NOTES

SDSU moves to 11-5 all-time against Northern Iowa.

The Jackrabbits are 19-1 in their last 20 contests at Frost Arena.

Myah Selland brought her career scoring total to 1,739 points, which is sixth all-time at SDSU. Paiton Burckhard has scored 1,498 career points, which is 11th all-time.

Burckhard’s double-double is the seventh of her career.

Burckhard recorded the 700th rebound of her career against UNI.

Selland recorded the 400th assist of her career against UNI.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits go back on the road next Saturday to take on Kansas State in a neutral-site game at Kansas City Municipal Auditorium.

