Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion

36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home(George Boom)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After months of unanswered questions, three people have been arrested in connection with a Sioux Falls homicide.

Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh, Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley in connection with the August murder of Paul Billion. All three are charged with 1st degree murder and burglary. Yuoh is also facing a charge for grand theft.

According to jail records, Yuoh was booked into the Minnehaha County jail Saturday at 10:59 p.m., while Tarly and Poley were booked Sunday at 12:21 a.m. Yuoh is being held on $1 million bond. Tarley and Poley are being held without bond.

Officers responded to a home on S. Duluth Avenue near W. 21st Street on Aug. 19 for a death investigation. They found Billion dead inside the home. An autopsy determined the manner of death was homicide by gunshot.

According to Sioux Falls Police, the investigation is ongoing and more information will be made available at Monday morning’s police briefing.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the...
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
Jerry Hood of Sioux Falls was charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property....
Police: Burglar arrested for theft of building materials totaling over $80,000
Abby Turbak received the first-ever Milken Educator Award for the Mitchell School District.
Watertown teacher earns $25,000 Milken Educator Award

Latest News

Offensive lineman reacts to Jackrabbits 42-6 win over Delaware in FCS 2nd Round
SDSU-Delaware Postgame
Drives to basket during win over Northern Iowa
Jackrabbit women end skid with in over UNI
Drives against a USF defender
Augie women shoot past USF
Layup during win at Augustana
USF men roll at Augustana