Shorthanded Coyote volleyball shows their best in five set NCAA Tournament loss

OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - USD’s volleyball season came to an end last night in the NCAA Tournament after a remarkable effort from the shorthanded Coyotes that will be remembered for some time to come and showcased just how much the program has grown.

After dropping the first two sets to Houston the Coyotes rallied back to win the third and then, despite the loss of top player Elizabeth Juhnke to a horrific knee injury, battled back to win the fourth set and send it to a fifth, forcing a 10-10 tie there before ultimately falling there 15-11.

It’ll be a team likely remembered as the best to ever play college volleyball from the state of South Dakota, at least until the next group in this rising program hits the floor.

South Dakota finished the season 29-4, winning their third consecutive Summit League Tournament title to earn their third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and fourth in five years.

