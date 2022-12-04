Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Shorthanded Coyote volleyball shows their best in five set NCAA Tournament loss

USD nearly upset Houston despite loss of Elizabeth Juhnke and dropping first two sets
Coyotes fight to end in five set loss to Houston
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - USD’s volleyball season came to an end last night in the NCAA Tournament after a remarkable effort from the shorthanded Coyotes that will be remembered for some time to come and showcased just how much the program has grown.

After dropping the first two sets to Houston the Coyotes rallied back to win the third and then, despite the loss of top player Elizabeth Juhnke to a horrific knee injury, battled back to win the fourth set and send it to a fifth, forcing a 10-10 tie there before ultimately falling there 15-11.

It’ll be a team likely remembered as the best to ever play college volleyball from the state of South Dakota, at least until the next group in this rising program hits the floor.

South Dakota finished the season 29-4, winning their third consecutive Summit League Tournament title to earn their third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament and fourth in five years.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the...
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
Jerry Hood of Sioux Falls was charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property....
Police: Burglar arrested for theft of building materials totaling over $80,000
Abby Turbak received the first-ever Milken Educator Award for the Mitchell School District.
Watertown teacher earns $25,000 Milken Educator Award

Latest News

Celebrates touchdown run during FCS 2nd Round Playoff victory over Delaware
Rested Jackrabbits rout Delaware to open FCS Playoffs
Drives against a USF defender
Augie women shoot down Sioux Falls
Drives to basket during win over Northern Iowa
SDSU women end losing skid with victory over Northern Iowa
Layup during win at Augustana
Sioux Falls men roll over Augustana at the Pentagon
Scores on touchdown run during NAIA Semifinal win
CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND! Northwestern rolls over Indiana Wesleyan in NAIA Semifinals