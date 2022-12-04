Sioux Falls men roll over Augustana at the Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USF Men’s Basketball team advanced to 7-2 on the year with a booming win over crosstown rival, Augustana, tonight.

WHAT HAPPENED

Sioux Falls led the first half for just under 10 minutes resulting in a first half lead of 38-29 led by Jack Thompson and Matt Cartwright

The Cougars shot 50% from the field throughout the first half and only gave up their lead once.

Coach Johnson utilized his depth charts tonight in USFs 80-59 victory over the Vikings with Ahmad Jahed picking up his first career points for the Coo.

With tonight’s win, USF advanced to a series record of 6-15 against the Vikings.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

Jack Thompson led Sioux Falls with a season high of 24 points on the night followed by Matt Cartwright with 22 of his own. Thompson picked up his second 20-point game of the season while Cartwright picked up his eighth.

On the boards, Chase Grinde pulled down seven rebounds for the Coo followed by Cartwright with six on the night.

Thompson dished out eight of USFs 17 assists tonight.

Cartwright also forced three steals on the evening followed by Noah Puetz with two.

TEAM STATISTICS

Sioux Falls shot 52.9% from the field tonight while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arch and 80% from the line.

The Cougars forced AU to 12 turnovers during tonight’s game while collecting 17 points off Viking turnovers.

USF saw 20 points come from their bench and 22 in the paint tallying for 42 of their 80 points on the night.

UP NEXT Sioux Falls (7-2) will hit the road to take on Upper Iowa and Winona State next weekend. The Cougars will take on the Peacocks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. followed by the Warriors on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

