Sioux Falls men roll over Augustana at the Pentagon

Coo win 80-59
Coo beat rival Vikings 80-59
By Zach Borg and Maddie Brink
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USF Men’s Basketball team advanced to 7-2 on the year with a booming win over crosstown rival, Augustana, tonight.

WHAT HAPPENED

  • Sioux Falls led the first half for just under 10 minutes resulting in a first half lead of 38-29 led by Jack Thompson and Matt Cartwright.
  • The Cougars shot 50% from the field throughout the first half and only gave up their lead once.
  • Coach Johnson utilized his depth charts tonight in USFs 80-59 victory over the Vikings with Ahmad Jahed picking up his first career points for the Coo.
  • With tonight’s win, USF advanced to a series record of 6-15 against the Vikings.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

  • Jack Thompson led Sioux Falls with a season high of 24 points on the night followed by Matt Cartwright with 22 of his own. Thompson picked up his second 20-point game of the season while Cartwright picked up his eighth.
  • On the boards, Chase Grinde pulled down seven rebounds for the Coo followed by Cartwright with six on the night.
  • Thompson dished out eight of USFs 17 assists tonight.
  • Cartwright also forced three steals on the evening followed by Noah Puetz with two.

TEAM STATISTICS

  • Sioux Falls shot 52.9% from the field tonight while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arch and 80% from the line.
  • The Cougars forced AU to 12 turnovers during tonight’s game while collecting 17 points off Viking turnovers.
  • USF saw 20 points come from their bench and 22 in the paint tallying for 42 of their 80 points on the night.

UP NEXT Sioux Falls (7-2) will hit the road to take on Upper Iowa and Winona State next weekend. The Cougars will take on the Peacocks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. followed by the Warriors on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

