Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

13-year-old dies after car crashes in police pursuit

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old driver was speeding with a 13-year-old passenger in the car when she lost control during a police pursuit. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.(Gray News)
By Cheyenne Cole and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old girl is dead after a police pursuit with a speeding car driven by a 15-year-old, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The OHP says a 15-year-old girl was speeding westbound on OK-152 around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. She had a 13-year-old passenger in the car. Officers with the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls, KSWO reports.

The driver lost control of the SUV, and it left the road, hitting a building.

The 13-year-old was pinned in the vehicle for 30 minutes before the Sayre Fire Department freed her. She was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.

The driver went to Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
#6 Baylor kept their composure over #14 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, beating...
Baylor beats out Gonzaga at Sanford Pentagon

Latest News

Hartford Hometown Christmas featuring giant stuffed animal raffle
Hartford Hometown Christmas continues to grow
Nora Christmas Store continuing on with tradition of singing Christmas carols
Christmas cheer returns to Nora store
Wear green uniforms to honor Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Skyforce destroy Wisconsin
Matters of the State: New House Speaker talks upcoming session; Gov. Noem targets TikTok