ALERT: Scammers claim to be with Iowa Auditor of State Office

Scam alert
Scam alert(walb)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand issued an advisory alerting Iowans to a potential phone scam where the caller identifies themselves as a representative of the Iowa Auditor of State Office.

According to a news release issued by Sand’s office, a concerned citizen notified his office on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that they had received a phone call from a person inquiring about their mortgage. The caller also stated they knew the concerned citizen’s name, address, and height.

“The Auditor of State Office will never call you to inquire about your mortgage or personal finances,” said Sand. “We have alerted the Iowa Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division.”

The Federal Trade Commission offers the following advice to identify and avoid phone scams:

Scammers might pretend to be from a well-known organization or agency like the Internal Revenue Service, the Social Security Administration, or Medicare. These agencies will never call you to request financial information.

Scammers often claim you’ve won a prize. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Scammers may pressure you to act immediately or pay in a specific way.

Never give your personal or financial information to a random caller.

Talk to someone you trust before acting on a caller’s request for money or information.

