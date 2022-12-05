Authorities investigate Brandon house fire

Avera Medical Minute
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Sioux Falls, authorities are investigating the cause fire that damaged a southern Brandon house Sunday evening. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials say everyone was able to exit the house on fire in southern Brandon before fire crews arrived at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday and worked to extinguish a fire that started in the garage and spread to the house. Crews were able to extinguish the fire on the main level and in the attic of the home within 30 minutes without sustaining any injuries. The crews remained on the scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely out.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials say the home did not have a sprinkler system.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said they would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a Fire Escape Plan and working Smoke Detectors throughout your home.

Responding parties

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with three fire trucks, one command vehicle, 7 Firefighters, and 1 Battalion Chief. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue assisted Valley Springs Fire Department, Split Rock Fire Department, and Brandon Fire Department on the scene. Fire crews were assisted by Minnehaha County Emergency Management, Minnehaha County Sherriff’s Department, and MedStar Ambulance.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Fire.

