Christmas cheer returns to Nora store

NORA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the oldest stores in South Dakota is in the town of Nora, and an old tradition continues to bring the spirit of Christmas to the community and newcomers alike. After collecting and installing the parts for a pipe organ, owner Mike Pedersen decided to put everything to good use by playing Christmas carols. Pederson’s idea took off as the Nora Store continues to fill up with Christmas carolers every year. For some visitors going to Nora for Christmas caroling has become an annual tradition they like to share with others.

