Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Christmas cheer returns to Nora store

Nora Christmas Store continuing on with tradition of singing Christmas carols
Nora Christmas Store continuing on with tradition of singing Christmas carols(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the oldest stores in South Dakota is in the town of Nora, and an old tradition continues to bring the spirit of Christmas to the community and newcomers alike. After collecting and installing the parts for a pipe organ, owner Mike Pedersen decided to put everything to good use by playing Christmas carols. Pederson’s idea took off as the Nora Store continues to fill up with Christmas carolers every year. For some visitors going to Nora for Christmas caroling has become an annual tradition they like to share with others.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
#6 Baylor kept their composure over #14 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, beating...
Baylor beats out Gonzaga at Sanford Pentagon

Latest News

Hartford Hometown Christmas featuring giant stuffed animal raffle
Hartford Hometown Christmas continues to grow
Wear green uniforms to honor Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Skyforce destroy Wisconsin
Matters of the State: New House Speaker talks upcoming session; Gov. Noem targets TikTok
Red Raiders celebrate their 38-7 NAIA National Semifinal win over Indiana Wesleyan
Unfinished business for championship bound Northwestern