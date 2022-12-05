Community’s help requested in identifying Sisseton vandal

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sisseton Police Department’s Facebook post, the community’s help is requested in identifying a vandal.

The individual is responsible for vandalisms that took place the night of December 3. If you know this person, please contact the Sisseton Police Department.

To submit an anonymous tip to Sisseton law enforcement, please use this form.

