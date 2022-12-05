Avera Medical Minute
Community’s help requested in identifying Sisseton vandal

The Sisseton Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a vandal.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sisseton Police Department’s Facebook post, the community’s help is requested in identifying a vandal.

The individual is responsible for vandalisms that took place the night of December 3. If you know this person, please contact the Sisseton Police Department.

To submit an anonymous tip to Sisseton law enforcement, please use this form.

