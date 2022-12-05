Avera Medical Minute
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Haskins
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.

Cloud cover will be persistent throughout the day with the chance for wintry precipitation south of I-90 along with some scattered flurries in western and central South Dakota. The sun should peek out in the afternoon in parts of the area. Winds will be north to north-northwest at 5-20 mph with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Tonight we’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky with the north winds turning south to southeast throughout the night. Lows fall back into the teens.

We’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky Tuesday with the thicker cloud cover north. Winds will be out of the south and southeast shifting to the north and northwest ahead of a cold front. Scattered light snow showers are possible along the North Dakota border Tuesday night. Highs top in the 30s with a few 40s along the Nebraska border with lows ranging from the single digits north to the teens and 20s south.

After Tuesday, the weather pattern will be mainly quiet aside from a small chance of precipitation Wednesday morning in northeast South Dakota. Highs range from the teens north to as warm as the 30s south. We’ll see 30s to near 40 heading into the weekend, which is around to slightly above seasonal averages.

