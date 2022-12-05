Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

WARNING. THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC. Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the ground. (Source: Hillsborough Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (Gray News) – An 82-year-old Home Depot employee died after he was pushed to the ground by a man robbing the store, according to police.

Police said the altercation happened at a Home Depot store in Hillsborough, North Carolina the morning of Oct. 18.

The employee died Thursday from his injuries, more than six weeks after he was pushed to the ground.

Surveillance video shared by the Hillsborough Police Department shows a man leaving the store’s garden area with a shopping cart containing three pressure washers. He pushes the employee, who then falls to the ground.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white, four-door Hyundai Sonata with an obscured North Carolina temporary tag.

The North Carolina medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 919-296-9562 or by messaging the police department on Facebook.

Anonymous crime tips can be reported to 919-296-9555.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Gbo Wesfort Yuoh (LEFT), Thomas Tarley (RIGHT)and Soteemon Poley (MIDDLE) in...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future

Latest News

Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia says it downed Ukraine drones attacking its bases
Generic police lights
Police: Man stabbed at downtown gas station
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump riot outside the Capitol in Washington, on...
Ex-town official gets 15 days for role in Jan. 6 riot
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC