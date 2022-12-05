Avera Medical Minute
Hartford Hometown Christmas continues to grow

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hartford community’s Christmas spirit is alive and well in this year’s Hartford Hometown Christmas. Each year, organizers try to add a few more wrinkles to the celebration and this year is no exception. “It most definitely puts people in the Christmas spirit and we really enjoy doing this the first Sunday of December,” said organizers Sherri Goebel.

