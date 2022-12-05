Matters of the State: New House Speaker talks upcoming session; Gov. Noem targets TikTok

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we sit down with incoming Speaker of the House Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) to discuss legislative priorities for the upcoming session, and what could be a different tone for this year’s session.

We also take a look at the unveiling of the B-21 Raider, the newest American bomber in more than 30 years, which is coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base.

John Gaskins introduces us to newest hires in the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, and the work they’ll be doing with the state’s human trafficking and missing & murdered indigenous people’s cases.

And South Dakota Searchlight senior report John Hult joins the program for a closer look at Gov. Noem’s executive order banning TikTok on state devices, and the effect it’s already having on state entities.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10:00 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.