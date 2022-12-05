Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: New House Speaker talks upcoming session; Gov. Noem targets TikTok

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we sit down with incoming Speaker of the House Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) to discuss legislative priorities for the upcoming session, and what could be a different tone for this year’s session.

We also take a look at the unveiling of the B-21 Raider, the newest American bomber in more than 30 years, which is coming to Ellsworth Air Force Base.

John Gaskins introduces us to newest hires in the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, and the work they’ll be doing with the state’s human trafficking and missing & murdered indigenous people’s cases.

And South Dakota Searchlight senior report John Hult joins the program for a closer look at Gov. Noem’s executive order banning TikTok on state devices, and the effect it’s already having on state entities.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10:00 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run

Latest News

Monday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Monday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
A Nora Christmas returns for a 33rd year
Hartford Hometown Christmas featuring giant stuffed animal raffle
Hartford Hometown Christmas continues to grow