Northwestern heads to NAIA Championship with unfinished business

By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Northwestern Red Raider football team has been tantalizingly close to an NAIA National Championship the last two seasons, falling to the eventual national champions in the semifinal (Morningside last year) and title (Lindsey Wilson in 2020) games.

Now the Red Raiders hope and believe the third time will be the charm.

Northwestern advanced to the championship game for the second time in three seasons yesterday by whipping Indiana Wesleyan 38-7 in the national semifinals in Orange City. It continues an absolutely dominant postseason run in which the Red Raiders have rolled through their three opponents by a combined score of 139 to 51!

While they took a moment to savor the accomplishment in front of their home fans they know the biggest victory lies ahead of them in two weeks on December 17th. That’s when the Red Raiders will face off with the Keiser Seahawks (FL) in the championship game in Durham, North Carolina. The 12th seeded Seahawks are on a Cinderella run, going on the road to defeat the NAIA playoffs’ #4 seed (Bethel, Tenn, 27-17), the #1 seed (Morningside 29-28) and #2 seed (Grand View, IA, 38-21).

A victory would bring home Northwestern’s third NAIA National Championship and first since 1983.

