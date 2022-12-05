Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man stabbed by acquaintance in Sioux Falls

El conductor del auto perdió el control mientras iba al oeste en Campbellton Road y el vehículo...
El conductor del auto perdió el control mientras iba al oeste en Campbellton Road y el vehículo dio varias vueltas sobre sí mismo antes de detenerse.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a man who stabbed an acquaintance on Sunday. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, at a trailer home in northeast Sioux Falls, a man entered the room of someone he knew and assaulted him with a knife. The victim received non-life-threatening knife wounds to the head and hand. The suspect Alfredo Delgado-Ponce, 42, from Sioux Falls, was still at the residence when police arrived and was taken into custody on one count of Aggravated Assault. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches for the wound on his hand.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers began carrying out search and arrest warrants on Saturday morning and now have custody...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future

Latest News

Laughter club discusses health benefits
The Sisseton Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a vandal.
Community’s help requested in identifying Sisseton vandal
According to the City of Sioux Falls, authorities are investigating the cause fire that damaged...
Authorities investigate Brandon house fire
Hartford Hometown Christmas continues to grow