Police: Man stabbed at downtown gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department briefing Monday, a man received non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in a gas station restroom Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in a convenience store on 14th and Minnesota. The victim was inside the restroom when a couple suspects entered the restroom and stabbed him. The suspects then took the victim’s hat and left.

The victim had wounds to his back and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, there was a language barrier that prevented officers from obtaining all the details, but it sounds like from other witnesses that there was not a connection between the victim and the suspects. The police department is unsure if anything led up to the incident.

The police department is still working to identify the suspects.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.