Railroad strike could have caused major disruption

Railroad strike is averted as Congress gets into the act.
Railroad strike is averted as Congress gets into the act.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rail workers were on the verge of a railroad strike. Negotiations started two years ago with workers asking to be paid more, have better working conditions, and to be given paid sick leave.

If the railroad workers were to go on strike this could have cost America about 2 billion dollars a day and caused major disruptions in the supply chain. Those disruptions could also have impacted inflation, holiday shipping, and even commuters who rely on the railways.

Prepping for the strike, railroad workers started prioritizing the transportation of hazardous materials and chlorine for drinking water

“Shutting down the American economy because of a rail strike would have meant shortages for just about everything just about everywhere. Now we know how disruptive running low on toilet paper was two years ago, we know how disruptive running low on baby formula was a year ago, this would have been much broader and much more disruptive than that. I’m glad congress worked to avoid the railroad strike,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota)

The strike could have happened as early as December 9th, and if one union strikes it is likely they would all walk out together.

Both sides were able to come to an agreement with pay increases and more time off.

