Remote job opportunities dwindling according to report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A report from LinkedIn shows remote job listings dropped from 20% to 14% from February to September. Those job postings did attract more than 50% of all job applicants on the platform which has been trending since remote work became more popular over the last few years. Lezlie Snoozy-Kaitfors, an executive business coach, says it could indicate stabilization towards the end of the great resignation where many people left their jobs and created numerous job openings. Now, people appear to be a little more apprehensive to leave their job, and employers might feel the same way in hiring.

