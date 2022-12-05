Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Remote job opportunities dwindling according to report

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A report from LinkedIn shows remote job listings dropped from 20% to 14% from February to September. Those job postings did attract more than 50% of all job applicants on the platform which has been trending since remote work became more popular over the last few years. Lezlie Snoozy-Kaitfors, an executive business coach, says it could indicate stabilization towards the end of the great resignation where many people left their jobs and created numerous job openings. Now, people appear to be a little more apprehensive to leave their job, and employers might feel the same way in hiring.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers began carrying out search and arrest warrants on Saturday morning and now have custody...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
The Sioux Falls Police Department is still trying to identify the suspects of Saturday night's...
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide

Latest News

The downtown shop is celebrating one year in Sioux Falls
Monday Munchies: All in the family at Mary’s Mountain Cookies
Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls has reopened.
Sioux Falls restaurant reopens downtown
Remote job opportunities dwindling according to report
There will now only be one flight in and out of Aberdeen on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
SkyWest cuts three weekly flights in Aberdeen