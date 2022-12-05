Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU embracing top seed and pressure that accompanies it in FCS Playoffs

Jackrabbits roll through Delaware and into quarterfinal date with Holy Cross
Jackrabbits win 2nd round game 42-6
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State began their FCS Playoff run looking every bit like the number one seed they earned for the tournament, ripping Delaware 42-6 yesterday in the second round.

The Jacks rolled up 353 yards of total offense while holding the Blue Hens below 200 and sacking them three times.

It’s the kind of performance expected of a top ranked team and the Jackrabbits know it. Ever since knocking off NDSU in mid October, SDSU has held a number one ranking, and rather than feel pressure that might come with that, they’ve come to embrace it. Click on the video viewer to hear from Rabbits!

Jackrabbits celebrate a score during their 42-6 FCS Playoff 2nd round win over Delaware
Jackrabbits celebrate a score during their 42-6 FCS Playoff 2nd round win over Delaware(Dakota News Now)

State advances to the quarterfinals where they will host Holy Cross. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday morning with live national television coverage on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future
Watertown man arrested for highway hit-and-run
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
#6 Baylor kept their composure over #14 Gonzaga at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, beating...
Baylor beats out Gonzaga at Sanford Pentagon

Latest News

Celebrates touchdown run during FCS 2nd Round Playoff victory over Delaware
Rested Jackrabbits rout Delaware to open FCS Playoffs
Drives against a USF defender
Augie women shoot down Sioux Falls
Drives to basket during win over Northern Iowa
SDSU women end losing skid with victory over Northern Iowa
Layup during win at Augustana
Sioux Falls men roll over Augustana at the Pentagon