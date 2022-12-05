SDSU embracing top seed and pressure that accompanies it in FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State began their FCS Playoff run looking every bit like the number one seed they earned for the tournament, ripping Delaware 42-6 yesterday in the second round.

The Jacks rolled up 353 yards of total offense while holding the Blue Hens below 200 and sacking them three times.

It’s the kind of performance expected of a top ranked team and the Jackrabbits know it. Ever since knocking off NDSU in mid October, SDSU has held a number one ranking, and rather than feel pressure that might come with that, they’ve come to embrace it. Click on the video viewer to hear from Rabbits!

Jackrabbits celebrate a score during their 42-6 FCS Playoff 2nd round win over Delaware (Dakota News Now)

State advances to the quarterfinals where they will host Holy Cross. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday morning with live national television coverage on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.