Sioux Falls restaurant reopens downtown

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls has reopened.
Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen in Sioux Falls has reopened.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A restaurant that was closed for renovation in downtown Sioux Falls reopened on Sunday.

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen, which closed temporarily on November 28, is now open following the replacement of its kitchen floor and the installation of a fountain soda machine. Visit SiouxFalls.Business for more information, including the restaurant’s hours of operation.

