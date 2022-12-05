Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Aberdeen Central High School senior grateful for opportunities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Abiah George is an exceptional student with a 4.34 GPA and a list of awards and recognitions that spans many pages.

“Being an immigrant, the American Dream is something that I have always heard since I was little. It is the best part about America, you get these opportunities and make use of them. For me, because I am on a Visa, I’m never guaranteed a permanent status here, so every opportunity that I had I wanted to make the most opportunity out of it. So joining clubs, joining debate, excelling at it. When I got the opportunity I wanted to take that shot, I wanted to do well at it,” said Abiah.

Her latest accomplishments include placing 19th in the nation in Public Forum in the National Speech and Debate Tournament of 2022 and winning multiple speech and debate awards.

“The big thing that is amazing about Abiah is how humble she is and she is always willing to put the work in,” said Speech and Debate Teacher Kerry Konda.

Abiah is grateful to her family for her work ethic.

“Growing up, I saw my mom doing her work, but also helping out her community. She always had that drive to achieve something bigger. Growing up, seeing that, it sparked it in me, that I could do the same,” said Abiah.

She attributes her success to her school and teachers.

“The school has a lot of opportunities for everyone. I’m definitely not someone who ever fit in, but the school and the activities and the people told me that it is okay, I don’t have to fit in,” said Abiah.

She aspires to become an immigration lawyer and dreams of working at the UN or in foreign relations.

“Abiah is definitely 100% driven to achieve whatever goal that she has set out to do,” said Konda.

Abiah will receive a $250 scholarship from Northern Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

