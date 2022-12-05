Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

WATCH: Netflix releases new ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer and premiere dates

Netflix dropped a second trailer for "Harry & Meghan" and the release dates. (Credit: Netflix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Those of you waiting to see the new “Harry and Meghan” documentary have just a few more days.

Netflix announced that the first three episodes will air Thursday.

Netflix also released a new trailer for the docuseries.

In it, the Duke of Sussex says there was a “hierarchy of the family,” and mentioned the “dirty game” of not only leaking stories to the press, but also planting them.

The Duchess of Sussex adds that she realized, “they are never going to protect you.”

Netflix says the series will take viewers from the couple’s early relationship to the challenges that led to their decision to step back from the institution.

The series also includes commentary from friends and family who have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed.

The last three episodes will air Dec. 15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Three suspects arrested in connection with August murder of Paul Billion
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote a letter voicing concerns over the...
Gov. Noem concerned about Black Hills National Forest future
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
Pfizer asks FDA to clear updated COVID shot for kids under 5
The Children's Inn annual gift wrapping booth is now open in the Macy's wing at The Empire Mall.
Get your gift wrapped, and help a great cause
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial to start for Texas cop who shot Black woman in home
Ukrainian officials say artillerly and rocket fire hit areas near Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia,...
Ukraine reports new wave of Russian strikes across country