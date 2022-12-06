Being resourceful, saving money for holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - About five million tons of food will go to waste between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. While most people probably don’t need to see leftovers in the fridge for too long, we are in an economic climate where every penny counts. Erin Levine, Resource Recovery Manager at World Centric, developed a variety of sustainable tips that will save you money and be environmentally friendly.

· Incorporating more plant-based foods

· Conscious meal planning

· Preparing ingredients before you begin preheating the oven or turning on the stove to save energy

· Opt for compostable tableware

· Decorate with natural materials

A food estimator can also help give you an idea of how much is enough to cover the guests you are expecting. When considering gifts, experiences can also be a meaningful solution. “If you do want to give something that day, try to wrap it in simple cloth fabric or recycled newspapers,” Levine said.

