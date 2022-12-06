Avera Medical Minute
Canton house deemed a ‘total loss’ after fire

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Canton Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman deemed a Canton home a “total loss” following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Timmerman, the fire was already coming out of the windows when responders arrived on scene. The fire was advanced enough that firefighters were not able to go inside the home.

Timmerman could not yet confirm or deny if anyone was inside the home, but he did say, “The home will be a total loss.”

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other residences.

Responding departments

The Canton Fire Department, Canton Police Department, Harrisburg Fire Department, and Worthing Fire Department were on the scene.

Red Cross and 1-800-BOARDUP, a victim assistance and disaster recovery business, have contacted Timmerman and are willing to help.

Crews will have to wait until the fire is completely extinguished before being able to investigate the total extent of the damages.

