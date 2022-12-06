Jefferson boys tabbed top AA team in preseason

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the fall the Jefferson CAvalier football team dominated 11AAA, going a perfect 12-0 to win the program’s first state championship in just their second year of existence.

Now their boys basketball team, with many of the same players moving from the gridiron to hardwood, looks to do the same.

The Cavaliers bring all but two players back from a team that went 14-10 in their inaugural year and reached the State Tournament. Headlined by USF commit Taylen Ashley, Griffin Wilde and Kaden Year the Cavaliers are the preseason AA number one as ranked in the South Dakota media poll.

Coach Tim Reck says they have incredible athleticism. They can now pair that with a couple of important things; the chemistry of having played together now for a full season and the playoff experience of last year as well as the championship mettle of their football holdovers to set the tone.

Jefferson opens the season Saturday at two-time defending State Champion Roosevelt who carries a 35-game win streak into the season, yet is unranked to start with the majority of their championship team graduating.

The full media polls for boys and girls hoops can be viewed below:

Boys

Class AA

1. Jefferson (11) 75

2. Harrisburg (1) 68

T-3. Lincoln (2) 39

T-3. O’Gorman (3) 39

5. Pierre 36

Receiving votes: Roosevelt (1) 9, Washington 3, Mitchell 1.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (17) 85

2. Sioux Valley 63

3. Dell Rapids 36

4. St. Thomas More 32

5. Lennox (1) 16

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 14, Red Cloud 13, Winner 8, Hamlin 3.

Class B

1. White River (12) 82

2. De Smet (4) 55

3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 51

4. Lower Brule 37

5. Castlewood (1) 25

Receiving votes: Gregory 11, Howard 2, Wall 2, Canistota 2, Faith 2, Harding County 1.

Girls

Class AA

1. O’Gorman (17) 89

2. Jefferson 56

3. Washington (1) 54

4. Brandon Valley 49

5. Pierre 7

Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Stevens 4, Harrisburg 4, Watertown 1.

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (15) 86

2. Wagner (2) 62

3. Hamlin (1) 57

4. Flandreau 23

5. West Central 14

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 12, Florence-Henry 5, Tea Area 4, Hanson 3, Rapid City Christian 2, Lakota Tech 2.

Class B

1. Viborg-Hurley (14) 82

2. Corsica-Stickney (4) 69

3. Wolsey-Wessington 43

4. Castlewood 21

5. Centerville 20

Receiving votes: De Smet 11, Howard 10, Freeman 5, Wall 4, Sully Buttes 3, Jones County 2.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.