Langford’s Ady Dwight leads Dakota Wesleyan to new heights

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota Wesleyan Tigers have made leaps and bounds to step up their game headed into this season, after getting a taste of the NAIA National Volleyball Tournament last year.

“We’ve been hitting it hard in practice, and doing what we need to do to take that next step to get to that next level.” DWU Junior Ady Dwight said.

And that run has been led by Dwight. The Junior Middle Blocker from Langford has spent this season helping the Tigers lead on the court and in the stat sheet.

Dwight sits second in the country in kills per set, and third in total kills. That’s all thanks to the experience she’s got stepping on for the Tigers early on.

“Coming in as a freshman and playing right away led to that. I got to know the girls really well, my chemistry got to be very good with those girls. We didn’t lose anyone that was a major key to our team. It was kind of like just playing all over again.” Dwight said.

And the extra effort headed into this year didn’t go unoticed.

“She has made big strides from last year to this year. The big reason is she lived on campus all summer, and she worked out in our weightroom all summer, and was able to be around all summer. And that makes a huge difference when you can dedicate your summer,” DWU Head Coach Lindsay Wilber said. “She’s also a gamer. When we get into a match, she wants to put the ball away and wants to put the game on the line, on her shoulders. It’s nice to have.”

Dwight says making to the NAIA Tournament both times has been an experience like none other, coming from her time in high school with Langford.

“For me personally in high school, I never got to go to a state tournament. So that was all new. To go there, to stay, to celebrate with my team. To have that experience was brand new for me. It was awesome.” Dwight said.

And that competition with some of the best schools in the state helped get her ready to compete at the collegiate level.

“I actually played JO, and I got to compete with those girls from Northwestern and Warner, or against them. I think those people helped me become the player I am today too.” Dwight said.

Dwight and Dakota Wesleyan will look to be back in the NAIA Tournament next year. She says they want to prove that they’re some of the best in the country, and they’ve got their eyes set on the top prize.

