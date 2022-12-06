A Little Warmer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off our Tuesday with a little bit of cloud cover around the region. There’s also a few flurries falling in parts of northern South Dakota, as well as northern Nebraska and northern Iowa. Most of the snow should stay just to our north in North Dakota, and to our south. We’ll actually see clouds break through this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the north to the mid to upper 30s in the south. The wind will switch to the northwest today, as well.

Wednesday should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s. Our next chance of snow will move into the region Thursday evening and Thursday night. Right now, it’s looking like the snow should be fairly light with most of the region seeing less than an inch or two. We’ll keep you updated on that through the week! We should clear out for Friday with highs around freezing.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we should see a mix of clouds and sun and highs for most of us in the mid 30s. Next week is looking like a little more of an active week with chances of precipitation on Monday and Wednesday and high temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

