Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A Little Warmer

A few Flurries to the North
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off our Tuesday with a little bit of cloud cover around the region. There’s also a few flurries falling in parts of northern South Dakota, as well as northern Nebraska and northern Iowa. Most of the snow should stay just to our north in North Dakota, and to our south. We’ll actually see clouds break through this afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the north to the mid to upper 30s in the south. The wind will switch to the northwest today, as well.

Wednesday should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s. Our next chance of snow will move into the region Thursday evening and Thursday night. Right now, it’s looking like the snow should be fairly light with most of the region seeing less than an inch or two. We’ll keep you updated on that through the week! We should clear out for Friday with highs around freezing.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we should see a mix of clouds and sun and highs for most of us in the mid 30s. Next week is looking like a little more of an active week with chances of precipitation on Monday and Wednesday and high temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers began carrying out search and arrest warrants on Saturday morning and now have custody...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation
The Sioux Falls Police Department is still trying to identify the suspects of Saturday night's...
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
Even as police say they’ve arrested four in connection to the death of Paul Billion, their...
Arrests made in Paul Billion murder investigation after months of searching

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Bit Warmer Weather For Tuesday
MON
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update
Monday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Monday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins