Making history has USD eager to take next step

OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota’s volleyball season came to a close in the NCAA Tournament with the Coyotes falling to Houston in five sets. The Cougars went on to defeat Auburn in five sets the following night to reach the Sweet 16.

While the Coyotes will certainly wonder what could have been, there is a lot to be proud of in the here and now, namely becoming the first Division One volleyball team in state history to win a set at the NCAA Tournament.

USD wraps up 2022 with a 29-4 record and says goodbye to just two seniors in Aimee Adams and Lolo Weideman.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.