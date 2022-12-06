Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Making history has USD eager to take next step

Coyotes win first sets in NCAA Tournament
USD eager for 2023
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota’s volleyball season came to a close in the NCAA Tournament with the Coyotes falling to Houston in five sets. The Cougars went on to defeat Auburn in five sets the following night to reach the Sweet 16.

While the Coyotes will certainly wonder what could have been, there is a lot to be proud of in the here and now, namely becoming the first Division One volleyball team in state history to win a set at the NCAA Tournament.

USD wraps up 2022 with a 29-4 record and says goodbye to just two seniors in Aimee Adams and Lolo Weideman.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers began carrying out search and arrest warrants on Saturday morning and now have custody...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation
The Sioux Falls Police Department is still trying to identify the suspects of Saturday night's...
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota
36-year-old Paul Henry Billion shot in central Sioux Falls home
Police investigating central Sioux Falls death as homicide

Latest News

Langford alum became one of NAIA top volleyball players
Langford’s Ady Dwight leads Dakota Wesleyan to new heights
Cavaliers are preseason #1 in AA
Jefferson boys tabbed top AA team in preseason
Wear green uniforms to honor Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Skyforce destroy Wisconsin
Red Raiders celebrate their 38-7 NAIA National Semifinal win over Indiana Wesleyan
Northwestern heads to NAIA Championship with unfinished business