Minnesota nurses strike called off

SAINT PAUL, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - A nurses strike planned for Dec. 11 in Minnesota has been averted following tentative contract agreements, according to the Minnesota Nurses Association.

The strike, intended to address “unfair labor practices,” was called off as nurses prepare to vote on the tentative agreements that have been reached between hospital executives and nurse negotiation leaders with the Minnesota Nurses Association.

The agreements for new three-year contracts include the following changes:

• New language addressing chronic understaffing in hospitals

• Historic pay increase (18 percent increase over three years in the Twin Cities, 17 percent in Twin Ports)

• Pay increases for preceptors (those helping to train new nurses) and charge nurses

The Minnesota Nurses Association reports that the new contracts will affect 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.

It is the hope of the Minnesota Nurses Association that these changes will help retain bedside nurses in a time when many are considering leaving the field.

“This tentative agreement is a historic win for nurses and patients at the bedside,” said Mary C. Turner, RN at North Memorial Hospital and President of the Minnesota Nurses Association. “For years, hospital executives have been pushing nurses out of the profession by under-staffing our units and under-valuing our nurses. This tentative agreement will help to keep nurses at the bedside, where we will keep fighting to oppose the corporate healthcare policies which threaten our hospital systems and the care our patients deserve.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.