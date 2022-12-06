Avera Medical Minute
Mount Marty to hold 40th annual Vespers concert

Mount Marty will celebrate their 40th annual Vespers concert on December 10.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mount Marty University welcomes the community to campus for their annual Vespers concert on Saturday.

The concert on December 10 will celebrate the story of the birth of Christ using scripture and song, featuring the Mounty Marty choir, led by Brandon Connell. Two performances will take place at Bishop Marty Chapel, one at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. Traditional Vespers music will be performed by the Mount Marty band, directed by Todd Carr, ahead of both choral concerts, starting at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“If you want to infuse your holiday and Christmas season with a renewed sense of beauty, community and hope, then you don’t want to miss this program,” says Connell. “We at Mount Marty love hosting the greater Yankton community for this program, and we’re eager to see everyone and to lift the entire community in song again this year.” 

The performance, sponsored by the Yankton Benedictines of Sacred Heart Monastery, is free and open to the public.

In the case of inclement weather, a snow date has been set for the following day, December 11. The event will also be recorded and televised by South Dakota Public Broadcasting at 10 p.m. CST on December 24, 2022.

“The Vespers service is a beautiful part of the Christmas season. Experiencing the music of the season at Bishop Marty Chapel is an indescribable joy,” says Carr. 

For more information, please contact Brandon Connell, Mount Marty’s Director of Choral Activities, at brandon.connell@mountmarty.edu or (605)-668-1539.

