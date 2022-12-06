Avera Medical Minute
Needle in a cappuccino, another drug bust from Roberts County

According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a deputy found drug...
According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a deputy found drug paraphernalia in a suspect’s cappuccino during a traffic stop.(Roberts County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEEVER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After two major drug busts last week, the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that a deputy found drug paraphernalia in a suspect’s cappuccino during a traffic stop on Monday.

Around 9:40 p.m., deputies stopped a vehicle near Peever due to a complaint from a dispatcher and an equipment violation. The driver held a coffee cup while talking to deputies when an officer suspected the man was under the influence of illicit narcotics. While the suspect moved to the back of the patrol car, deputies discovered that the suspect had thrown illegal drugs into the deputies’ car. Then the officer found the used hypodermic needle in the cappuccino.

With the help of the narcotics K9 deputies, officers found additional illicit drugs in the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, Richard Fleming of North Dakota, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana under 2oz, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction, and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon with the intent to commit a felony.

