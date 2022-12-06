Officers report fatal accident involving overturned truck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to the scene of a fatal accident northwest of Sioux Falls.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Arriving officers saw a Ford F150 overturned in the middle of a field. One man was found inside the truck, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

As part of the Sioux Falls police’s investigation of the accident, the UAS/Drone team will assist with capturing photos/videos of the scene.

