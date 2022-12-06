Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Officers report fatal accident involving overturned truck

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with four of those ending in the death of the suspect.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to the scene of a fatal accident northwest of Sioux Falls.

According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the scene around 1:45 p.m. on Monday. Arriving officers saw a Ford F150 overturned in the middle of a field. One man was found inside the truck, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

As part of the Sioux Falls police’s investigation of the accident, the UAS/Drone team will assist with capturing photos/videos of the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers began carrying out search and arrest warrants on Saturday morning and now have custody...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation
The Sioux Falls Police Department is still trying to identify the suspects of Saturday night's...
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
Even as police say they’ve arrested four in connection to the death of Paul Billion, their...
Arrests made in Paul Billion murder investigation after months of searching
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota

Latest News

According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a deputy found drug...
Needle in a cappuccino, another drug bust from Roberts County
Gifts Wrapped
Sioux Falls police help kids shop for gifts
Mount Marty will celebrate their 40th annual Vespers concert on December 10.
Mount Marty to hold 40th annual Vespers concert
Gov. Kristi Noem (R)
LIVE at 1 p.m.: Noem to deliver budget address