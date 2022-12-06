Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

San Francisco police can’t use deadly robots for now

FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San...
FILE - San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott answers questions during a news conference in San Francisco, on May 21, 2019.(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors have voted put the brakes on a controversial policy that would let police use robots for deadly force.

The Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to send the issue back to a committee for further discussion. The board also voted to pass a broader policy on the use of militarized police equipment with explicit language that robots cannot be used in a lethal manner.

It’s a reversal from last week’s vote allowing the use of robots in limited cases. The police said they had no plans to arm the robots with guns but wanted the ability to put explosives on them in extraordinary circumstances.

Last week’s approval generated pushback and criticism about the potential to deploy robots that can kill people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers began carrying out search and arrest warrants on Saturday morning and now have custody...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation
The Sioux Falls Police Department is still trying to identify the suspects of Saturday night's...
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
Even as police say they’ve arrested four in connection to the death of Paul Billion, their...
Arrests made in Paul Billion murder investigation after months of searching
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2014 file photo, James Toback arrives at the 2014 AFI Fest in Los...
38 women accuse filmmaker James Toback of sexual misconduct in lawsuit
The House Ethics Committee found that departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn financially...
Cawthorn broke rules over ‘meme’ crypto, told to pay $14K
The holiday season is usually a time that therapists, counselors and mental health providers...
Counseling services nearly booked full with holidays here
Authorities in Virginia say a homeowner acted within the law while shooting and killing an...
Homeowner lawfully shoots, kills intruder, sheriff’s office says
Congressional Gold Medal awarded to police who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021
Congressional Gold Medal awarded to police who protected the Capitol on January 6, 2021