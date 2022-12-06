Avera Medical Minute
Senate GOP committed to fiscal responsibility, balanced budget

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree echoed Gov. Noem’s confidence in South Dakota’s economy and the state’s financial health as the Legislature prepares to set the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget in the upcoming Legislative Session.

“South Dakota has a proud tradition of fiscal responsibility, and South Dakotans can expect the Senate GOP caucus to advance a budget that spends their tax dollars wisely,” said Crabtree. “The Governor’s proposal is a good starting point for our appropriators as we collaborate with the House to take care of South Dakota with a balanced budget. I’m confident we can reach consensus on what is best for our citizens.”

Sen. Crabtree said in a press release he is especially looking forward to working with the governor on supporting South Dakota veterans with 100% reimbursement of state university and technical college tuition. Additionally, helping vulnerable populations by reaching 90% of the reimbursement rate for nursing homes, community support providers, and other providers is greatly needed for these essential services. Lastly, increasing wages for state employees and teachers to keep up with inflation.

“South Dakota’s fiscal strength is thanks to economic freedoms in a low tax, low regulation state. In South Dakota, state government does what’s best for its citizens. We collect what we need and spend it efficiently on essential services, all while keeping our budget balanced,” added Crabtree. “The GOP-led Senate is dedicated to making sure our residents are taxed fairly and that South Dakota remains fiscally sustainable in the long term.”

The 98th South Dakota Legislative Session begins Jan. 9, 2023.

