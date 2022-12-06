Sioux Falls police help kids shop for gifts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Wednesday and going into next week, officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department will be out at three different stores shopping with kids in need, who will be getting gifts for themselves, their family, or their friends.

The dates and times of each shopping event are as follows:

Dec. 7 - Both Target locations, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 - South Walmart location, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Dec. 14 - Fleet Farm, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The participating children were chosen by The Banquet, Lutheran Social Services, and Boys & Girls Club through their partnership with the participating stores.

