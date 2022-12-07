Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg.
The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the owner of the vehicle:
• Send the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page an instant massage
• Call LCSO’s non-emergency number: 605-764-5651
• Call Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007
• Visit CrimeStoppersSiouxEmpire.Com
