Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect and vehicle linked to a recent Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the owner of the vehicle:

• Send the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page an instant massage

• Call LCSO’s non-emergency number: 605-764-5651

• Call Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007

• Visit CrimeStoppersSiouxEmpire.Com

