Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Authorities asking for help in Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect and vehicle linked to a recent...
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect and vehicle linked to a recent Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has requested the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle tied to a recent burglary at Ace Hardware in Harrisburg.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect and vehicle linked to a recent...
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect and vehicle linked to a recent Harrisburg Ace Hardware burglary.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

The following options may be used to report the identity of the individual or the owner of the vehicle:

• Send the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page an instant massage

• Call LCSO’s non-emergency number: 605-764-5651

• Call Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007

• Visit CrimeStoppersSiouxEmpire.Com

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, Sioux Falls Resident
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Canton house fire
UPDATE: One dead in Canton house fire
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Officers report fatal accident involving overturned truck
USD finishes season 29-4
Making history has USD eager to take next step

Latest News

Dakota News Now's Holiday Choir Special will feature performances by choirs from across the...
Dakota News Now to air its annual Holiday Choir Special
The former Yankton Sioux Tribe chief of police faces federal charges on wire fraud claims.
Former Yankton Sioux Tribe’s police chief charged with fraud
Filling up won't hurt your wallet as much as it has in recent months. AAA said gas prices in...
South Dakota gasoline price questions: No laws against price gouging
gasoline prices in South Dakota
Gasoline price questions: price gouging legal in South Dakota