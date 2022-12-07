Avera Medical Minute
City of Sioux Falls piloting new electric vehicle

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls bought its first fully electric vehicle, potentially transitioning to more environmentally friendly city cars in the future.

The first drivers to test out the new EV, a 2023 Nissan LEAF, will be the Health Department employees after they receive EV training.

The LEAF will be on display at the Big Sioux River & Sustainability Summit on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The summit is free and open to the public.

“Exploring emerging transportation technology is one way the City of Sioux Falls can lead on sustainable practices for our community,” said Holly Meier, the City’s Sustainability Coordinator. “Our team is committed to working collaboratively with our community to make Sioux Falls sustainable today and for future generations.”

The Fleet and Sustainability teams will collect and evaluate data on the Nissan LEAF over the next year. They will compare the LEAF’s cost ($32,651), maintenance, electricity used, overall durability, and MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) to similar-sized, gas-powered cars in the City fleet. After the pilot period, the teams will determine if additional EVs should be added to the fleet.

“Moving forward, the City wants to ensure EVs are added in ways that take into account costs and benefits, operator needs, and available technology,” Jackson said.

The decision to move forward with an EV pilot came after months of research and speaking to other cities in Minnesota, Missouri, and Iowa about their use of EVs within municipal fleets.

“We gathered enough research and positive, firsthand information from other Midwest cities to decide an EV was worth piloting in Sioux Falls,” said Morgan Jackson, the City’s Fleet Division Manager. “The automotive industry is quickly evolving in this area, and it’s important for us to diversify the fleet and keep up with technology, especially when it could be more cost-effective for the City.”

For additional information on the City’s sustainability program, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Sustainability.

