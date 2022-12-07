Decreasing clouds today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We still have snow falling in parts of northeastern South Dakota this morning. Any light snow showers will come to an end later this morning with minor accumulations expected. As far as the rest of the today, we should have plenty of sunshine across the region. It’s going to be colder with high temperatures for most of us stuck in the 20s. We will be in the teens to the north where there is fresh snow on the ground.

Our next chance of snow will move into the region late Thursday afternoon and into early Thursday evening. This will focus on southeastern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, and southwestern Minnesota. A general 2 to 4 inch total will be expected, but some locations near Yankton into Spencer Iowa could see 4 to 6 inches. We’ll be monitoring the trends with this and keep you posted.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we should see a mix of clouds and sun and highs for most of us in the mid 30s. Next week is looking like a little more of an active week with chances of precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

