Former Yankton Sioux Tribe’s police chief charged with fraud

The former Yankton Sioux Tribe chief of police faces federal charges on wire fraud claims.
The former Yankton Sioux Tribe chief of police faces federal charges on wire fraud claims.(MGN Online)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The former police chief of the Yankton Sioux Tribe in South Dakota has been charged by federal prosecutors with wire fraud and theft from the tribe.

Federal prosecutors allege that Chris Saunsoci sought wages both from the tribe and a local ministry that was providing flood relief. He allegedly held both positions between September 2020 and 2021 and sought wages for both positions on 139 days. The U.S. Attorney’s office for South Dakota says Saunsoci is also being charged with misusing an SUV that belonged to the tribe this year. Saunsoci pleaded not guilty to the charges in November after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. An attorney appointed to represent him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

