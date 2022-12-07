Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Hot Yoga is helping SDSU Football team stay healthy deep into season

Jacks are very healthy for this time of the year thanks to Hot Yoga
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Making a deep playoff run often requires good health and quick recovery.

This year South Dakota State has found something that’s got them very healthy heading into Saturday’s playoff game with Holy Cross. And it’s been very popular with the team. Zach Borg has more from Brookings.

After a big win on Saturday, there’s one hot spot for the Jackrabbit football team to gather on Sunday.

Hot yoga.

“There’s a lot of guys that kind of need it! A lot of stiff guys on the team! When you kind of think of football you think of running and lifting. You kind of leave out the aspect of yoga.” SDSU Senior DL Reece Winkelman says.

Bri Fiedler and her husband Josh both established ‘bwell Brookings” in 2014, offering a variety of fitness classes, including hot yoga. Last summer they began to offer sessions to the Jackrabbit women’s basketball team, with women’s soccer eventually following their lead. “Our goal is to help them improve their mobility and increase flexibility. One of the wives of one of the coaches on the (football) staff is a member here and she was going home and she was talking about her yoga classes at the studio and her husband was just interested in getting the players in here to experience it.” Fiedler says.

It certainly was a challenge at first, especially for Jackrabbit lineman. “Sometimes we’ll get on the blocks and my heavier body being sweaty I’ll slide right off them!” SDSU Senior OL Mason McCormick says.

As was the literal “hot” part with infrared ceiling tiles projecting additional heat into the small studio. “I mean there was just puddles around us. The week of Missouri State it was in the 90′s and they were showering us with cold towels. We come in here the day afterward and I was like wow! It’s still hotter in here than it was yesterday.” Winkelman says.

Yet it has caught on with between 40-60 players attending weekly classes. “(It’s helped) my hip mobility which also translates to blocking in space a little bit and being able to manuever through tight situations and awkward movements. I just feel more fluid.” McCormick says.

Finding it to be equally as effective in recovering from weekly pains and injury. “O-line, D-line, there’s a lot of shoulder injuries and in hot yoga we’ve been doing a lot of those shoulder stretches.” Winkelman says.

“Now more than ever athletes are prioritizing recovery for both their mental and physical health.” Fiedler says.

“It helps us recover way faster. And we’re feeling way better on our Mondays and Tuesdays which allows us to get more out of practice and ultimately leads to better play on Saturday.” McCormick says.

Helping them remain hot on the trail of an FCS national championship.

In Brookings, Zach BOrg, Dakota News Now Sports.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers began carrying out search and arrest warrants on Saturday morning and now have custody...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation
The Sioux Falls Police Department is still trying to identify the suspects of Saturday night's...
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
Even as police say they’ve arrested four in connection to the death of Paul Billion, their...
Arrests made in Paul Billion murder investigation after months of searching
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota

Latest News

Central Lyon sweeps basketball doubleheader at MOC Floyd Valley
Central Lyon gets sweep at MOC Floyd Valley in HS Basketball
SF Christian beats Western Christian in battle of volleyball powerhouses
SF Christian beats Western Christian in battle of volleyball powerhouses in girls hoops
Robinson helps Skyforce dominate Herd again at Pentagon
Skyforce dominate Wisconsin again at Pentagon behind Robinson’s double-double
Big 2nd quarter lifts Drake past USD women in Vermillion
USD women fall to Drake 83-54 in Vermillion