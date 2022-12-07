Hot Yoga is helping SDSU Football team stay healthy deep into season

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Making a deep playoff run often requires good health and quick recovery.

This year South Dakota State has found something that’s got them very healthy heading into Saturday’s playoff game with Holy Cross. And it’s been very popular with the team. Zach Borg has more from Brookings.

After a big win on Saturday, there’s one hot spot for the Jackrabbit football team to gather on Sunday.

Hot yoga.

“There’s a lot of guys that kind of need it! A lot of stiff guys on the team! When you kind of think of football you think of running and lifting. You kind of leave out the aspect of yoga.” SDSU Senior DL Reece Winkelman says.

Bri Fiedler and her husband Josh both established ‘bwell Brookings” in 2014, offering a variety of fitness classes, including hot yoga. Last summer they began to offer sessions to the Jackrabbit women’s basketball team, with women’s soccer eventually following their lead. “Our goal is to help them improve their mobility and increase flexibility. One of the wives of one of the coaches on the (football) staff is a member here and she was going home and she was talking about her yoga classes at the studio and her husband was just interested in getting the players in here to experience it.” Fiedler says.

It certainly was a challenge at first, especially for Jackrabbit lineman. “Sometimes we’ll get on the blocks and my heavier body being sweaty I’ll slide right off them!” SDSU Senior OL Mason McCormick says.

As was the literal “hot” part with infrared ceiling tiles projecting additional heat into the small studio. “I mean there was just puddles around us. The week of Missouri State it was in the 90′s and they were showering us with cold towels. We come in here the day afterward and I was like wow! It’s still hotter in here than it was yesterday.” Winkelman says.

Yet it has caught on with between 40-60 players attending weekly classes. “(It’s helped) my hip mobility which also translates to blocking in space a little bit and being able to manuever through tight situations and awkward movements. I just feel more fluid.” McCormick says.

Finding it to be equally as effective in recovering from weekly pains and injury. “O-line, D-line, there’s a lot of shoulder injuries and in hot yoga we’ve been doing a lot of those shoulder stretches.” Winkelman says.

“Now more than ever athletes are prioritizing recovery for both their mental and physical health.” Fiedler says.

“It helps us recover way faster. And we’re feeling way better on our Mondays and Tuesdays which allows us to get more out of practice and ultimately leads to better play on Saturday.” McCormick says.

Helping them remain hot on the trail of an FCS national championship.

In Brookings, Zach BOrg, Dakota News Now Sports.

