Opioid workshop Friday invites family, friends of those struggling with addition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -An opioid awareness event is taking place this Friday in Sioux Falls. Although it will be held at South Dakota Urban Indian Health downtown, it’s open for anyone, who has a loved one struggling with addiction.

If Dez Kincaid could travel back in time, she would have purchased something that could have saved her niece, Ariana.

“I wish we had Narcan that morning because we could have saved her,” said Kincaid.

Ariana died of an opioid overdose. Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, may have made a difference when Ariana, who had made much progress, slipped into relapse.

“You can’t get better if you haven’t survived it,” said Kincaid.

This Friday, Anyone who has a loved one struggling with addiction is welcome to a workshop offering emotional support, information about what overdose looks like, overdose prevention, and how to administer Narcan.

While there are thoughts of addicts using illegal drugs, Dr. Melissa Dittberner, a USD lecturer who will speak at the event, says other addictions start innocently.

“We forget about that these medications are also prescribed to us,” said Dittberner.

The Opioid Education grant project manager, Char Green, wants everyone to know that all will be accepted at the meeting.

“This is open to all of our community members. Native or non-native.

The idea is to save a life and for this to be a judgment-free zone for them to come and just have that honest conversation,” said Green.

Unlike many other states, narcan is only available here by prescription. The organization has found a way to help, providing $30 for each person attending and staff to help each person obtain Narcan to keep on hand.

“Be ready and prepared for an unfortunate thing that might come from someone using,” said Green.

It’s hard to make sense of the loss of someone to an opioid overdose.

“You know, some people just bring out the whimsy and a joy in you like she was able to do that,” said Kincaid.

Friday’s meeting is just the beginning of support for those facing addiction or watching it happen to someone else. Sobriety support groups are in place to help those on the journey.

“At least what her loss means something or do something good,” said Kincaid.

Event by South Dakota Urban Indian Health

300 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD. 5:30 PM

