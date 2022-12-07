Avera Medical Minute
Police: 76-year-old man burned, beaten, robbed by caretaker

Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her...
Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her care, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(OPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana woman is behind bars after police say she beat and burned a 76-year-old man who was in her care then stole his car, WVUE reports.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, 46-year-old Misty Pabst, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette and demanded his car keys.

The incident happened Monday in the 7300 block of West Roadway Street, police say.

The victim reportedly told police he lost consciousness, and when he woke up, his 2016 Kia Soul and cell phone were missing.

Pabst was booked on two counts of armed robbery.

