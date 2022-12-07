Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets.

According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.

Officers attempted to approach the suspect, who then fled the scene. Officers witnessed the suspect drive across all lanes of traffic, almost hit another vehicle, and crash into a wall. After the crash, the driver was compliant with officers’ commands and claimed the reason for driving into the sign was due to a medical emergency.

Paramedics evaluated the suspect on scene and did not observe any medical complications or injuries. Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs influenced the suspect’s driving.

The 52-year-old suspect Mark Campbell was arrested for aggravated Alluding, Hit-and-Run, and...
The 52-year-old suspect Mark Campbell was arrested for aggravated Alluding, Hit-and-Run, and Reckless Driving. He was also cited for not driving in the right lane.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

The 52-year-old suspect Mark Campbell was arrested for aggravated Alluding, Hit-and-Run, and Reckless Driving. He was also cited for not driving in the right lane.

Lt. Forster said the damages from the crash were estimated to be over $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Officers report fatal accident involving overturned truck
Canton house fire
UPDATE: One dead in Canton house fire
USD finishes season 29-4
Making history has USD eager to take next step
Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot...
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’

Latest News

Famous Dave's
Famous Daves sign
Augustana University students have been named the winners of the 2022 Call for Code Global...
Augustana students win global humanitarian tech challenge
Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, Sioux Falls Resident
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra concert.
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra holds Christmas show