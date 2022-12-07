Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets.

According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.

Officers attempted to approach the suspect, who then fled the scene. Officers witnessed the suspect drive across all lanes of traffic, almost hit another vehicle, and crash into a wall. After the crash, the driver was compliant with officers’ commands and claimed the reason for driving into the sign was due to a medical emergency.

Paramedics evaluated the suspect on scene and did not observe any medical complications or injuries. Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs influenced the suspect’s driving.

The 52-year-old suspect Mark Campbell was arrested for aggravated Alluding, Hit-and-Run, and Reckless Driving. He was also cited for not driving in the right lane. (Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)

Lt. Forster said the damages from the crash were estimated to be over $1,000.

