Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.

According to Lt. Robert Forster, around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, adults witnessed a man who appeared to be intoxicated roaming around a parking lot in northwest Sioux Falls. A school bus arrived to drop off some children, who then played on a mound of snow. The suspect approached the children, grabbed one of them in a bear hug, and started carrying the child away. The parents of the child were able to yell at the suspect to get him to release the child.

Officers found the suspect, Leroy SwiftHawk, 27, from Sioux Falls, nearby, and he was arrested and charged with Second Degree Kidnapping and Disorderly Conduct.

