SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County State’s Attorney’s office, a South Dakota State University football player has been arrested for petty theft.

Malik Lofton, a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Second Degree Petty Theft. This comes three days before the Jackrabbits play Holy Cross at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

Dakota News Now has reached out to Coach John Stiegelmeier to confirm whether or not Lofton will participate in Saturday’s game which will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. CT on FubolTV and DirecTV Stream.

Lofton is expected to appear in court on Jan. 23. regarding the charges against his name.

