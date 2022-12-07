Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SF Christian beats Western Christian in battle of volleyball powerhouses in girls hoops

Chargers beat Wolfpack in girls basketball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In two schools best known for their prowess in volleyball, the SF Christian Chargers got hot shooting from Jaxsyn Swift early and went on to beat Western Christian 56-39 to get the basketball season going.

Both school added to their 1st place trophy collection in volleyball this fall. It was #18 for Western Christian and the Chargers won their 6th straight and 12th overall.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers began carrying out search and arrest warrants on Saturday morning and now have custody...
Police: Four arrested in Paul Billion’s murder investigation
The Sioux Falls Police Department is still trying to identify the suspects of Saturday night's...
Police: Man stabbed at downtown Sioux Falls gas station
Even as police say they’ve arrested four in connection to the death of Paul Billion, their...
Arrests made in Paul Billion murder investigation after months of searching
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids
The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in...
B-21 Raider unveiled as Ellsworth Air Force base prepares to welcome squadrons to South Dakota

Latest News

Hot Yoga is keeping the SDSU Football team healthy late into season
Hot Yoga is helping SDSU Football team stay healthy deep into season
Central Lyon sweeps basketball doubleheader at MOC Floyd Valley
Central Lyon gets sweep at MOC Floyd Valley in HS Basketball
Robinson helps Skyforce dominate Herd again at Pentagon
Skyforce dominate Wisconsin again at Pentagon behind Robinson’s double-double
Big 2nd quarter lifts Drake past USD women in Vermillion
USD women fall to Drake 83-54 in Vermillion