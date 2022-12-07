SF Christian beats Western Christian in battle of volleyball powerhouses in girls hoops

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In two schools best known for their prowess in volleyball, the SF Christian Chargers got hot shooting from Jaxsyn Swift early and went on to beat Western Christian 56-39 to get the basketball season going.

Both school added to their 1st place trophy collection in volleyball this fall. It was #18 for Western Christian and the Chargers won their 6th straight and 12th overall.

