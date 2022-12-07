Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls looking to establish active transportation board

The city of Sioux Falls held the first reading to establish an active transportation board for the city.
The city of Sioux Falls held the first reading to establish an active transportation board for the city.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls held the first reading to establish an active transportation board for the city.

The board will consist of nine members with seven of them appointed by the mayor.

They will be responsible for advising the city council, city departments, and city boards regarding bicycle, pedestrian, and other active transportation and accessible pedestrian transportation modes.

City councilor, Greg Neizert says it was important for the city to put more focus on the topic for the community.

“Active transportation has become more and more important in the city as we talk about public health and public safety and so it’s exciting to see an active transportation board being stood up as an official committee because it’s going to have more power,” said Greg Neitzert, city councilor (NW).

Chad Pickard is the president of Spoke-N-Sport a bicycle shop in Sioux Falls.

He says there is no better time to address this need in the city.

“As our city grows, traffic is only going to be a little more confusing with more cars and there are people who are choosing to get rid of their car or use it less and either walk to work or bike to work,” said Chad Pickard, Spoke-N-Sport president.

Saying this new board is a step in the right direction.

“This will actually be a group that’s committed to meeting regularly and can carry an agenda from one meeting to the next and hopefully move some topics forward a little quicker,” said Pickard.

With the goal being to reduce pedestrian related accidents while increasing safety and accessibility.

“People need to be able to use their bikes, they need to walk, they need to feel safe and they don’t necessarily feel that and so what can we do to make that better and that’s what this will do,’ said Neitzert.

The second reading for the active transportation board will be held Tuesday December 13th.

