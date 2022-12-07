Avera Medical Minute
Skyforce dominate Wisconsin again at Pentagon behind Robinson’s double-double

A Force at home again against Herd
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A 33-10 third quarter helped catapult a 100-80 victory for the Sioux Falls Skyforce over the Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday night from the Sanford Pentagon. The victory earned the Skyforce their best start at home (5-1) since the beginning of the 2018-2019 season.

Orlando Robinson (21 points and 13 rebounds) secured his fifth-straight double-double, passing Yante Maten and Micah Potter for the longest double-double streak in the last three seasons.

Wisconsin (6-8) took the first quarter 21-16, but Sioux Falls (6-6) responded, outscoring the Herd by 13 points in the second period, behind 11 points on 4-5 FGA from Wayne Stewart, Jr. The Skyforce owned a 51-42 lead at halftime and moved to 5-0 this season when leading at halftime.

Sioux Falls jumped out the gate and held Wisconsin to 4-16 FGA (25 percent) in the third quarter and went on a 22-0 run to the 5:39 mark of the period. Jamaree Bouyea (12 points and eight assists) had seven points and six assists in the quarter alone to spark the Skyforce offense.

The Herd outscored the Force by 12 in the fourth quarter, but Sioux Falls was able to hold Wisconsin to under 28 points in each of the eight periods in the two-game set.

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain had 18 points on 7-15 FGA and a career-high 15 rebounds in the victory. DJ Stewart added 16 points on 7-14 FGA to round out top scorers for the Skyforce.

Brandon Randolph led Wisconsin with 19 points and four assists. Rob Edwards added 16 points and five rebounds, as well.

The Skyforce continues the back end of a four-game homestand on Friday and Saturday against the Motor City Cruise (3-9). Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST on Heritage Court both nights. The Herd hosts the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (8-3) next Wednesday at 6:00 PM CST.

